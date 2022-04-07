Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ironworker Gets $6.3M From Fiat Chrysler In Fall Suit

By Mike Curley (April 7, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury has awarded $6.3 million to an ironworker who fell and injured himself at a Fiat Chrysler plant, while also awarding FCA $3.8 million from the ironworker's employer, who the jury found mostly at fault for the incident.

In a final judgment entered Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Manish Shah closed out Tyler Dahlstrand's suit against FCA following a two-week trial that began March 18, according to Dahlstrand's attorneys.

According to the verdict, which was reached last week, the jury found Dahlstrand 8% at fault for the fall, FCA 33.5% at fault, and his direct employer, contractor Midwest Steel...

