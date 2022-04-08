Ex-Caterpillar, Boeing Atty Enters Ring As WWE's GC

By Michele Gorman (April 8, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has tagged in a lawyer who has been in-house at Caterpillar and Boeing and has served in the U.S. Department of Justice to oversee its legal affairs, the media company said Thursday, marking its third general counsel appointment in less than four years. Elisebeth Collins joins the Stamford, Connecticut-based popular wrestling brand as its top lawyer and corporate secretary after about four years as deputy general counsel at Caterpillar Inc. She replaces Samira Shah, who had started at the company just 10 months ago after leading the law team at online luxury fashion retailer Moda Operandi Inc....

