Calif. Doc Asks High Court To Review COVID-19 Trial Pause

By Rachel Scharf (April 8, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should review whether the Central District of California's pandemic-era moratorium on jury trials violated the Speedy Trial Act, according to a Laguna Beach doctor facing a nearly five-year-old indictment for allegedly selling opioid prescriptions. In a cert petition docketed Thursday, Dr. Jeffrey Olsen challenged the Ninth Circuit's decision to reinstate his 2017 Orange County federal court indictment on 34 counts of illegally prescribing oxycodone, hydrocodone and other drugs in exchange for cash. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney sought to hold Olsen's trial in October 2020, noting that state court juries and federal grand juries had been...

