Banned Travelers Ask Judge To Revisit Dead Visa Applications

By Alyssa Aquino (April 8, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- People who were banned from the U.S. under now-defunct Trump-era travel restrictions urged a California federal judge to order the Biden administration to revisit their denied visa applications, saying the administration's attempts to redress the harm don't go far enough. People hailing from countries covered by former President Donald Trump's travel ban, which primarily targeted travelers from several Muslim-majority countries, urged U.S. District Judge James Donato to declare the ban's exemption process illegal and to take measures to redress their harms. All the plaintiffs were denied exemptions to the travel ban, which killed their visa application. But they slammed the waiver...

