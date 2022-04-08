Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Banned Travelers Ask Judge To Revisit Dead Visa Applications

By Alyssa Aquino (April 8, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- People who were banned from the U.S. under now-defunct Trump-era travel restrictions urged a California federal judge to order the Biden administration to revisit their denied visa applications, saying the administration's attempts to redress the harm don't go far enough.

People hailing from countries covered by former President Donald Trump's travel ban, which primarily targeted travelers from several Muslim-majority countries, urged U.S. District Judge James Donato to declare the ban's exemption process illegal and to take measures to redress their harms.

All the plaintiffs were denied exemptions to the travel ban, which killed their visa application. But they slammed the waiver...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!