NJ Panel Sees No Need To Warn Suspects Of Immigration Risk

By Alyssa Aquino (April 11, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court refused to upend an immigrant's murder conviction, saying that a law enforcement officer hadn't violated the man's Miranda rights — and tarnished the conviction — by keeping quiet about the potential immigration consequences of confessing to an attack. Nestor Francisco said he never would have told a detective that he attacked his deceased employer, Charles Jeffrey, had he known he would be charged and convicted of murder, and on the way to removal. But a three-judge Appellate Division panel agreed with state prosecutors that the detective was right to keep silent about the potential immigration consequences...

