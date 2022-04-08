Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Deems Epstein Becker's Sanctions Appeal Premature

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 8, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Epstein Becker Green and a former partner were too hasty in appealing a sanctions order incurred from taking contradictory positions on arbitration while representing a client, because the penalty amount wasn't set yet, the Third Circuit ruled Friday.

A three-judge panel said the court doesn't have jurisdiction over Epstein Becker and Richard Frey's premature challenge, citing the court's precedent in the 1988 case of Napier v. Thirty or More Unidentified Federal Agents, Employees or Officers. Napier created a rule that a sanctions order constitutes a final, appealable order until the amount is determined, the decision said.

"Under that general rule, Frey...

