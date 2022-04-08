3M Wins Latest Military Earplug Bellwether

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 8, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury on Friday found that there was no design defect in the 3M earplugs a female veteran blames for causing hearing loss while on deployments in Iraq and Kuwait, the latest bellwether verdict in the massive multidistrict litigation. The defense verdict in the case brought by Denise Kelley, who served in the U.S. Army, was the sixth win for 3M in the 14 test trials to date. Plaintiffs have won verdicts totaling about $200 million in eight bellwether trials. The jury, which reached its decision within hours after a nine-day trial, also found that there were no defects...

