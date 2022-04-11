Goldman Says Arbitration Pacts Should Narrow 401(k) Class

By Patrick Hoff (April 11, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs asked a New York federal judge to remove 3,000 people from a class covering more than 17,000 workers who claim the investment bank mismanaged its $7.5 billion 401(k) plan, saying those workers had agreed to arbitrate any employment-related claims. The New York-based investment bank said in a motion Friday that it has long asserted that it would ask the court to compel arbitration if a class was certified in the suit alleging it breached its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by promoting company-managed funds. "Contrary to plaintiff's contention, defendants have not 'waived' their right to...

