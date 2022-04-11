Fans Drop Jets, Giants Relocation Bid, Ask For Renaming

By Max Jaeger (April 11, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Fans suing the New York Jets and New York Giants for false advertising over the fact they play in New Jersey have dropped their bid to relocate the National Football League teams and are instead demanding they change their names and scrub images of the Big Apple skyline from marketing material, according to an amended class action filed Monday. Plaintiffs Abdiell Suero and Maggie Wilkins dropped a civil racketeering claim contained in the original suit filed in Manhattan in January, but now say the teams and their home stadium violated New Jersey law when stadium vendors refused to allow fans to...

