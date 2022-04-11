Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GM Injury Scammer Faked BigLaw Atty's Signature, Feds Say

By Pete Brush (April 11, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A California man accused of faking a $16.5 million General Motors injury settlement will face an aggravated identity theft count on top of fraud charges for allegedly forging the signature of a Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner, a Manhattan federal judge heard Monday.

Prosecutor Nicholas Chiuchiolo of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office told U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe at a status conference that a superseding indictment will hit defendant Christopher Hammatt with the new count, which carries a two-year mandatory sentence.

Defendant Christopher Hammatt, who is a former lawyer, is the last of four people charged in the 2019 case...

