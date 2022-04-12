Toppled Amazon Facility Wasn't Up To Code, Attorneys Say

By Jonathan Capriel (April 12, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center that toppled and killed six St. Louis-area workers suffered from specific building code violations, which caused the walls to fall when a tornado hit the Illinois warehouse, attorneys for the family of a delivery driver who died in the collapse announced Tuesday. Several support columns that held up the roof of the 717,000-square-foot warehouse were not fastened to the foundation, according to a report by the West County EMS & Fire Protection District, located in Missouri. The agency conducted an evening inspection Dec. 10, immediately after a tornado with winds reaching 150 mph plowed through Edwardsville, Illinois. Clifford...

