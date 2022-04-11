Northrop Grumman, US Ink $64.5M Deal With Water Districts

By Hailey Konnath (April 11, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government and Northrop Grumman Corp. have agreed to collectively shell out $64.5 million to a pair of Long Island water districts to put to rest litigation over groundwater contamination in New York state, according to proposed agreements filed in Empire State federal court Monday. The Bethpage Water District and the South Farmingdale Water District claim that they've spent millions of dollars dealing with contaminated public water supply wells allegedly stemming from hazardous materials at the former Northrop Grumman Bethpage Facility and the Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant in Bethpage. After extensive litigation, Northrop Grumman and the government have agreed...

