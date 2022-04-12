Ex-DHS Watchdog Employee Convicted Over Software Theft

By Daniel Wilson (April 12, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal jury has convicted a former senior U.S. Department of Homeland Security watchdog employee on charges that he stole proprietary software and sensitive employee information from the government to use in creating commercial software. Murali Y. Venkata, former acting branch chief of the DHS Office of Inspector General's Information Technology Division, was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the government, theft of government property, aggravated identity theft and related charges after roughly two days of deliberation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the court docket. A representative for the U.S. attorney's office declined...

