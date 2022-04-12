Uber, Postmates Ask 9th Circ. To Stop Calif. Contractor Law

By Abby Wargo (April 12, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Uber and Postmates urged the Ninth Circuit to block a California statute making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors, arguing a trial court held them to too strict a standard when it rejected their push to freeze a controversial 2019 employee classification law. On Monday, the delivery services and two delivery drivers filed a reply brief in their suit against the state asking the Ninth Circuit to grant them a preliminary injunction halting the enforcement of Assembly Bill 5, which makes it harder for workers to be classified as independent contractors rather than employees. They told the court...

