Wash. AG And Distributors Abruptly Shelve Opioid Trial Finale

By Jeff Overley (April 12, 2022, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Attorney General's Office and major drug distributors called off closing arguments set for Tuesday in a monumental opioid trial and shelved the summations until summer, calling to mind recent unexpected twists in other opioid crisis cases. In a short stipulation filed late Monday, the litigants jointly asked King County Superior Court Judge Michael R. Scott to defer three days of closings that had been scheduled to start Tuesday — the expected climax of a closely watched trial that kicked off in November. The stipulation also requested that Judge Scott "continue closing arguments to a date of the court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS