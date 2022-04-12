Ex-DaVita CEO Denies Anti-Poach 'Intent' As Feds Rest

By Cara Salvatore (April 12, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Dialysis giant DaVita's former CEO gave his opening argument Tuesday minutes after prosecutors rested their case alleging that he and the company struck no-poach agreements with rivals, exhorting jurors to focus on the executive's "intent" and to be wary of witnesses whose testimony they had watched and who had "axes to grind." DaVita and former CEO Kent Thiry have been on trial with the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division over claims that they entered into illegal anti-poach and anti-solicitation agreements with three companies run by DaVita alumni — Surgical Care Affiliates, Radiology Partners, and Hazel Health. Tuesday morning, the DOJ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS