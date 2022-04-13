A Casino At Citi Field? How Steve Cohen's Bid Could Play Out

By Zachary Zagger (April 13, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is pushing for a casino development near Citi Field in Queens, a proposal experts say could face obstacles as the state's expansion of gambling sparks an industry fight over precious New York City real estate. Cohen, a billionaire hedge fund executive who bought the Mets in 2020 for $2.4 billion, has been lobbying New York Mayor Eric Adams and other top city officials this year with redevelopment plans for Willets Point near the stadium, including a potential casino, according to a report by The City. His proposal is among several to emerge after Gov. Kathy...

