Boeing Settles Pilot's Toxic Cabin Air Case On Eve Of Trial

By Lauraann Wood (April 20, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Boeing and an airline pilot's widow have settled an injury suit on the eve of trial in Illinois state court over claims that he suffered debilitating neurological damage because he was exposed to toxic fumes from jet engine oil while aboard one of the company's planes. Boeing and pilot Ronald Weiland's widow, Martha Weiland, entered the confidential settlement the evening before jury selection was set to begin in Cook County Circuit Court on Monday. Weiland and his wife launched their suit in 2018, claiming that his injuries stemmed from an American Airlines flight he was supposed to pilot from Miami to...

