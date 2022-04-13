Recidivist NYC Gambling Ring Boss Earned 5 Years, Feds Say

By Rachel Scharf (April 13, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have recommended that the leader of an illegal New York gambling ring receive an above-guidelines prison sentence of five years, saying he must be punished harshly for re-offending after two prior convictions and more than a decade in prison. The government on Tuesday urged U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. to impose a 60-month prison term at Abduraman "Diamond" Iseni's April 19 sentencing hearing. Iseni pled guilty in October to managing a network of underground betting parlors in Brooklyn and laundering the profits through several bank accounts. Iseni is subject to nonbinding sentencing guidelines of 37 to 46 months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS