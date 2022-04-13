'Tiger King' Tells 10th Circ. Sentences Defy Double Jeopardy

By Max Jaeger (April 13, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Joe Exotic, the zookeeper at the center of Netflix's hit documentary series "Tiger King," told the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday that consecutive sentences he's serving for an alleged plot to kill rival Carole Baskin violate double jeopardy. Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted on two counts under the so-called "murder-for-hire" statute for hiring a hit man named Allen Glover and later an undercover FBI agent using the alias "Mark" to kill Baskin, who was unharmed. He said on Wednesday that the counts are part of a single overarching plot, and the back-to-back sentences effectively punish him twice for...

