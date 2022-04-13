Military Contractor Seeks High Court Review In Air Crash Suit

By Grace Dixon (April 13, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A military contractor renewed its push for U.S. Supreme Court review of a wrongful-death suit filed by relatives of the victims of a cargo plane crash, arguing Wednesday even the families' opposition acknowledges the circuit split it is fighting to resolve. Midwest Air Traffic Control Service has urged the high court to weigh in on the suit leveled by family members of Capt. Henry Bulos and five other deceased crew members, alleging an air traffic controller's negligence in October 2010 caused a Lockheed L-100 Hercules cargo plane to crash into a mountain in Afghanistan, killing all eight crew members aboard....

