Ex-DaVita CEO's 'Feelings' Drove No-Poach Crimes, DOJ Says

By Cara Salvatore (April 13, 2022, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Federal antitrust prosecutors closed out a groundbreaking employment antitrust case against DaVita and its former chief Wednesday with a fiery declaration that the dialysis behemoth "stole opportunities" from employees through the emotional pressure of a CEO's "feelings." The first-of-its-kind criminal trial under the DOJ's initiative to crack down on anti-competitive agreements in the market for employee labor has put the dialysis giant and its former CEO, Kent Thiry, on trial for allegedly coercing three other companies run by DaVita alumni not to proactively solicit DaVita's people and, in one case, for DaVita not to solicit theirs either. Thiry left DaVita in...

