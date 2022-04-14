Full 5th Circ. Asked To Revive Antitrust Suit Over SEPs

By Britain Eakin (April 14, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The Detroit-based arm of Continental Automotive wants the full Fifth Circuit to rehear a split panel decision barring the company from pursuing an antitrust suit against Nokia Corp. and others, saying the decision "rewards anticompetitive behavior." Continental said the panel's February decision not only creates a circuit split and conflicts with Supreme Court precedent but, if left to stand, will open the door for standard-essential patent holders to shirk their commitment to offer licenses on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms, according to the petition for en banc rehearing the company filed Wednesday. The dispute is over an alleged refusal...

