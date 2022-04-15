Albright Maintains Popularity In Early '22 As NPEs Slow Down

By Dani Kass (April 15, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- In the early months of 2022, Judge Alan Albright kept his strong hold over patent litigation, while the number of suits filed by non-practicing entities dipped, according to a new report from RPX. The Western District of Texas judge, who has actively encouraged filing of patent cases in his court, had about 19% of new patent suits in the first quarter of 2022, RPX Corp. said Wednesday. The next closest judge, Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap, had just 5%, according to the report. And while NPEs filed fewer suits than during the same time period in 2021, there's a noticeable increase...

