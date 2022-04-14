North Korean Operatives Linked To $620M Crypto Heist

By Ben Kochman (April 14, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- North Korean state-sponsored spies were behind last month's theft of funds worth $620 million from the popular online video game Axie Infinity, in the country's latest turn to cybercrime as a way to counter economic sanctions, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated a cryptocurrency address controlled by a North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus as a sanctioned entity, barring any U.S. person or company from helping the attackers launder any of the funds stolen in the March attack. As of Thursday afternoon, the sanctioned address held more than $445 million worth of Ethereum tokens, according...

