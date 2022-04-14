Ex-Top Nassau County Official Gets 12 Years For Corruption

By Dave Simpson (April 14, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The former top elected official for Nassau County, New York, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday after a jury found him guilty on federal corruption charges for his role in a bribery and kickback scheme. In his former role as Nassau County executive, Edward Mangano accepted expensive gifts and trips — along with a no-show job for his wife, Linda Mangano, who was sentenced to 15 months on Thursday — in exchange for arranging a town to guarantee loans to a restaurateur, prosecutors said. Mangano allegedly arranged for about $20 million in loans backed by the town of Oyster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS