Airline Wi-Fi Co. Gogo To Pay $17.3M To End Investor Suit

By Dave Simpson (April 14, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Airline internet service provider Gogo Inc. has agreed to pay $17.3 million to end putative class claims that its executives lied to investors about its Wi-Fi systems' technical issues, the investors said in an unopposed bid for preliminary approval of the deal in Illinois federal court Thursday. The suit claims that Gogo executives concealed how its 2Ku in-flight antenna-and-satellite Wi-Fi program would sometimes malfunction if the planes it was installed on were sprayed with de-icing fluid and how the system would require costly changes to meet availability targets for winter seasons. Once the issue was revealed, stock prices plummeted, according to...

