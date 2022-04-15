5th Circ. Says Court Can Hear Military Base Drowning Suit

By Craig Clough (April 15, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit reversed a lower court's ruling that it lacked jurisdiction to hear a complaint from the parents of a contractor who drowned at Camp Bullis in Texas, saying the record showed the government was not exercising a discretionary function when a gate that was left open led to the drowning. The Tuesday ruling held that a district court judge erred in finding the suit is barred by the discretionary function exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act because closing and locking the gate was not "discretionary in nature," but required under the base's regulations. "Considering other regulations around the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS