Big Cos. Shouldn't Cry 'Settlement Pressure' To Justify Appeal

By J.B. Heaton (April 18, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- On April 5, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit rejected assertions by opioid case defendants Walgreens Co. and Walmart Inc. that "intense pressure to settle" warranted immediate relief in the form of interlocutory appeal or a new trial on liability.[1] The problem, the defendants argued, was that they were under pressure to settle their bellwether case in multidistrict litigation before a pending trial on damages following a loss on liability. The Sixth Circuit was having none of it. The opioid defendants cited a now-old chestnut of the settlement pressure argument: a 1995 opinion by former Chief U.S. Circuit Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS