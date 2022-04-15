Bofl Inks $14M Deal To End Class Action Over 47% Stock Drop

By Dave Simpson (April 15, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Bofl Federal Bank has agreed to pay a class of investors $14.1 million to end claims that it made false or misleading statements about its underwriting standards, system of internal controls, and compliance that, once revealed, led to a 47% stock drop, investors said in California federal court Friday. In a bid for preliminary approval of the deal, the investors said that the settlement amount represents between 8.9% and 10.4% of estimated damages in the 8-year-old class action. This return is favorable, given the risks faced by the investors were they to forge ahead with their suit, investors argued. "Loss causation...

