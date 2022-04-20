Modular Construction On The Rise Amid Labor, Cost Concerns

By Andrew McIntyre (April 20, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Developers are facing mounting cost, labor and supply chain pressures as the pandemic and war in Ukraine continue, and in response, companies are increasingly looking to modular construction for portions of their projects. Modular construction, broadly defined as pre-building pieces of a project offsite or even onsite, had been growing in popularity before the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts say the additional pressures the pandemic has put on the construction sector has made modular all the more attractive. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated many of those pressures. "As the cost of construction is so high, people are looking for alternative ways...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS