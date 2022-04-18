Tesla Investors Want Musk Muzzled Over SEC Comments

By Al Barbarino (April 18, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Tesla investors have asked a California federal judge for a temporary restraining order against CEO Elon Musk after he called U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials "bastards" last week, which they claim was part of a broader effort from the billionaire magnate to deny accountability for his 2018 tweets about taking the automaker private. Despite a court finding this month that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading" and a $40 million related 2018 settlement with the SEC, he has continued a "high-profile public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative" regarding the tweets and must be stopped to prevent tainting jurors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS