Ex-Fox Execs Can't Subpoena DirecTV And PwC In FIFA Case

By Ivan Moreno (April 18, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Two former Fox Sports executives facing trial in the FIFA corruption scandal can't subpoena documents from DirecTV, PricewaterhouseCoopers and an Argentinian sports media company that the defendants say will undermine the case, a Brooklyn federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen called the request by Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez a "fishing expedition" that is unlikely to reveal that the former CEO of Torneos y Competencias SA, Alejandro Burzaco, hid bribery schemes from investors and other partners, including DirecTV, the same way the defendants claim they were kept in the dark. "Defendants offer no basis for this conclusion,"...

