Gov't Paralegal Outed Gangland Cooperators, Jury Hears

By Stewart Bishop (April 18, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal prosecutor on Monday told jurors of how a former paralegal in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey outed the identities of two suspected cooperating witnesses in a robbery case against her purported gang member son. Tawanna Hilliard is accused of working in conjunction with her son and co-defendant Tyquan Hilliard — who prosecutors say is a member of the 5-9 Brims set of the Bloods street gang — to identify and expose two of her son's associates who had cooperated with law enforcement, including through the use of her U.S. Department of Justice-issued computer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS