3M Waited Too Long For Discovery In Earplug MDL, Feds Say

By Emily Field (April 19, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a Florida federal judge on Tuesday to deny a request by 3M to force the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to produce discovery in sprawling multidistrict litigation over the company's allegedly defective earplugs, arguing that 3M waited too long. Even though discovery in this wave of litigation began in November, 3M only started requesting discovery and employee depositions from the government in mid-February to late March, the DOD and VA said in its opposition motion. The discovery deadline was April 1, and the company didn't ask for an extension, let alone explain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS