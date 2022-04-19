9th Circ. Remands Local Climate Suits For 2nd Time

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 19, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday sent California local governments' lawsuits seeking climate change-related damages from energy giants including Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp. back to state court, rejecting the businesses' efforts to take them to federal court. This was the second time the appeals court had reached the same conclusion. After the Ninth Circuit's initial ruling in 2020, energy companies asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review it and a few similar appellate decisions, and the justices instructed lower courts to broaden their reviews of the energy companies' arguments for federal court removal. But the companies still could not win on...

