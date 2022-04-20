Activision Blizzard Beats Investor Suit Over Probe, For Now

By Hailey Konnath (April 19, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed an investor suit claiming that Activision Blizzard hid the Golden State's investigation into its allegedly sexist, "frat boy" workplace culture, though he gave the shareholders time to file an amended complaint. U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson said the investors hadn't adequately alleged that the beleaguered gaming behemoth and its top brass made false and misleading statements about the state of the workplace. Although they "paint a picture of Activision's toxic workplace and toleration of reprehensible conduct," the allegations aren't specific enough, the judge said. "The [first amended complaint] fails to plead sufficient facts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS