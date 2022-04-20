Real Estate Rumors: Seacoast, SL Green, Zimmerman

By Andrew McIntyre (April 20, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Seacoast Bank has loaned $29.6 million to Atlanta-based SJC Ventures for a South Florida shopping center project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The loan is for 7395 Boynton Beach Blvd., which is west of Boynton Beach, and SJC Ventures is planning to build a 69,204-square-foot shopping center there with Whole Foods as the anchor tenant, according to the report. Real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. has reached a deal to buy a midtown Manhattan tower for $445 million, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The deal is for 450 Park Ave., a 337,000-square-foot office and retail property, and the...

