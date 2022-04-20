Netflix Loses At PTAB Again In Broadcom Row

By Andrew Karpan (April 20, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Netflix Inc. has failed to convince judges at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a Broadcom Corp. patent it is accused of infringing with the technology it uses to power its recommendation platform was already covered by earlier technology the U.S. Navy secured at the turn of the millennium. The California streamer's legal campaign to beat a patent lawsuit lodged by chipmaker Broadcom hit a roadblock at the patent board on Tuesday after a trio of judges there turned down a petition for inter partes review that took aim at claims in a patent owned by Avago Technologies International, a...

