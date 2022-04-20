Billionaire Says Casino Operator Can't Pursue Trespass Claim

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 20, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Spanish-Filipino billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr. has urged a New York federal court to dismiss a trespass to chattels claim against him by a casino operator, saying it's trying to redo an underlying arbitration to get around a punitive damages waiver in the arbitral contract. In a partial motion to dismiss filed Friday, Razon argued that Global Gaming Philippines LLC's attempt to add the trespass claim to its arbitral enforcement case is "defective," as the claim is barred under both Philippine and American laws under res judicata since it has already been litigated by the arbitral tribunal. According to the 23-page...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS