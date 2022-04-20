Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Billionaire Says Casino Operator Can't Pursue Trespass Claim

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 20, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Spanish-Filipino billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr. has urged a New York federal court to dismiss a trespass to chattels claim against him by a casino operator, saying it's trying to redo an underlying arbitration to get around a punitive damages waiver in the arbitral contract.

In a partial motion to dismiss filed Friday, Razon argued that Global Gaming Philippines LLC's attempt to add the trespass claim to its arbitral enforcement case is "defective," as the claim is barred under both Philippine and American laws under res judicata since it has already been litigated by the arbitral tribunal.

According to the 23-page...

