Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nigeria, Asset Manager Clash In $10B Award Discovery Feud

By Clark Mindock (April 20, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Nigeria and an asset manager the country is seeking documents from have continued to clash over the scope of appropriate discovery in a $10 billion arbitration battle, with the African nation arguing the company is offering peanuts and hoping to avoid review.

In a joint letter submitted to a New York federal court on Monday, Nigeria and asset manager VR Advisory Services LLC sparred over the documents the African country says are pertinent to ongoing criminal and civil investigations abroad, both of which pertain to alleged fraudulent acquisition of a gas supply contract by company Process & Industrial Developments Ltd., or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!