Nigeria, Asset Manager Clash In $10B Award Discovery Feud

By Clark Mindock (April 20, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Nigeria and an asset manager the country is seeking documents from have continued to clash over the scope of appropriate discovery in a $10 billion arbitration battle, with the African nation arguing the company is offering peanuts and hoping to avoid review. In a joint letter submitted to a New York federal court on Monday, Nigeria and asset manager VR Advisory Services LLC sparred over the documents the African country says are pertinent to ongoing criminal and civil investigations abroad, both of which pertain to alleged fraudulent acquisition of a gas supply contract by company Process & Industrial Developments Ltd., or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS