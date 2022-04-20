Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Investors Can't Silence Musk Over TED Talk

By Katryna Perera (April 20, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge denied a request to silence Elon Musk after he referred to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials as "bastards" at a recent TED Talk, finding Wednesday that Tesla investors had failed to show their case against the company's CEO would be compromised if he weren't muzzled.

U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen issued his order a few hours after Musk's lawyers filed a response to plaintiff Glen Littleton's previous motion for a temporary restraining order against Musk. Musk's lawyers had argued in their response the investors were trying to trample their client's First Amendment rights.

A request for...

