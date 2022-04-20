Tesla Investors Can't Silence Musk Over TED Talk

By Katryna Perera (April 20, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge denied a request to silence Elon Musk after he referred to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials as "bastards" at a recent TED Talk, finding Wednesday that Tesla investors had failed to show their case against the company's CEO would be compromised if he weren't muzzled. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen issued his order a few hours after Musk's lawyers filed a response to plaintiff Glen Littleton's previous motion for a temporary restraining order against Musk. Musk's lawyers had argued in their response the investors were trying to trample their client's First Amendment rights. A request for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS