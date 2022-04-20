DOL Urges 10th Circ. Not To Block Contractor Wage Hike Rule

By Daniel Wilson (April 20, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday not to block the agency from applying a rule raising federal contractor employees' minimum wage to seasonal recreational companies, saying the businesses are unlikely to succeed in their challenge to the higher pay. It is well within the U.S. president's broad, long-established authority over federal procurement to apply the new $15-per-hour minimum wage rule to companies that provide seasonal recreational services on federal land, and the circuit court shouldn't grant an injunction to those companies while they dispute the rule in district court, according to the government's brief. The DOL...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS