Godiva Customers Get Approval Of Trimmed False Label Deal

By Bill Wichert (April 20, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Godiva customers who submitted valid claims will receive about $7.5 million in a false advertising class action settlement that a New York federal judge signed off on Wednesday, representing about half of the potential amount that the company agreed to pay under the original deal. In rejecting concerns raised by six state attorneys general surrounding the claims rate, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska issued an order granting final approval to the settlement over allegations that Godiva Chocolatier Inc.'s "Belgium 1926" U.S. packaging misled consumers into thinking that the chocolate was exclusively manufactured in Belgium. The parties "were able to craft...

