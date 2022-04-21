Fla. GOP's Move Against Disney Could Cost Counties Billions

By Carolina Bolado (April 20, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Florida Legislature's move Wednesday toward Gov. Ron DeSantis' goal to strip Walt Disney World of the special taxing district it enjoys for its Orlando theme parks and resorts could upset a 55-year equilibrium between the company and local governments and potentially saddle two counties with up to $2 billion in debt, experts told Law360. By law, if the Walt Disney Co.'s Reedy Creek Improvement District is dissolved, Orange and Osceola counties would have to pick up the district's $1.1 billion in bond debt and take on the work that the district currently handles for the 39-square-mile tract of land, such as road maintenance,...

