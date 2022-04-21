9/11 Family Wants 'Equitable Split' Of $3.5B Afghanistan Fund

By Grace Dixon (April 21, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs involved in multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 terror attacks have launched a separate proposed class action seeking to freeze a $3.5 billion fund of Afghan assets set aside for victims, saying a few families' claims might drain the entire fund. The estate of a man killed on 9/11 and his family members argued in New York federal court on Wednesday that a mandatory class action and order enjoining enforcement are needed to ensure that the billions seized from the Afghanistan national bank and set aside by President Joe Biden are distributed equitably among the remaining family members of the 2,977...

