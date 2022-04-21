$85M Deal Over 'Zoombombing' Gets OK, Despite Objections

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 21, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday gave swift and final approval to Zoom's $85 million deal ending class action privacy and data security claims over so-called Zoombombing disruptions and other concerns, saying she didn't need to hear an objector's arguments because she'd already read the parties' written submissions. Minutes into Thursday's proceedings, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said she was prepared to issue a final approval order. Then Ari Brown, a lawyer for objector Judith Cohen, spoke up. "Can objectors be heard?" he asked. The judge said no. "I'm not going to have a hearing on the objectors," she said. "Thank...

