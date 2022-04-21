2nd Circ. Again OKs Unsealing Yankees Cheating Probe Doc

By Rachel Scharf (April 21, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined Thursday to reconsider unsealing a 2017 letter from Major League Baseball to the New York Yankees on the results of a sign-stealing investigation, despite the team's arguments that the decision could discourage participation in internal probes. The appellate court won't hold a rehearing following its March order permitting U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff to publicize the still-secret letter, which purportedly details the findings of MLB's investigation into dueling cheating allegations between the Yankees and rival Boston Red Sox. According to a 2017 press release from league commissioner Rob Manfred, the probe uncovered that the Red Sox illicitly...

