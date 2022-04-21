Air Force Vet, Businessman Plead Guilty In Border Wall Scam

By Pete Brush (April 21, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Two Florida men told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday that they siphoned millions of dollars away from a crowdfunding effort to wall off the U.S. from Mexico, copping to conspiracy charges in the "We Build the Wall" corruption case. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, 40, of Miramar Beach, and venture capitalist Andrew Badolato, 57, of Sarasota, pled guilty via video before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who set a Sept. 6 sentencing date. "I knowingly and willfully conspired to receive money from the donations," Kolfage said. "I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime." Badolato said he...

