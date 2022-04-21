Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Air Force Vet, Businessman Plead Guilty In Border Wall Scam

By Pete Brush (April 21, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Two Florida men told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday that they siphoned millions of dollars away from a crowdfunding effort to wall off the U.S. from Mexico, copping to conspiracy charges in the "We Build the Wall" corruption case.

Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, 40, of Miramar Beach, and venture capitalist Andrew Badolato, 57, of Sarasota, pled guilty via video before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who set a Sept. 6 sentencing date.

"I knowingly and willfully conspired to receive money from the donations," Kolfage said. "I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime."

Badolato said he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!