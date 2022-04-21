IP Forecast: 6th Circ. To Eye Seed Biz's $9M Trade Secret Win

By Andrew Karpan (April 21, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit will consider next week whether certain information on broccoli seeds can fall under trade secrets law when it hears the appeal of a dietary supplements brand that was ordered to pay a seed company more than $9 million after recruiting the outfit's research director. On April 28, a three-judge panel in Cincinnati will examine arguments from Jarrow Formulas, a recent purchase of private equity shop New Mountain Capital, to overturn a jury verdict that Caudill Seed & Warehouse Co. won in 2019 on allegations Jarrow poached an executive in order to steal research and development information related to...

